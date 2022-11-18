Esha Bansal, Director, Academics, was honoured with the prestigious School Excellence Award. It was conferred by Dr SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice at ETTECHX & 10th Brainfeed National Conference — a national educational resources and technology expo held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. Nearly 4,000 delegates and 100 speakers from the country attended the event. Neelam Sharma, Principal, OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, and members of the entire team congratulated Esha Bansal for the glorious accomplishment.
