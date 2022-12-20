OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

A four-member team comprising Dr Rattan Singh Shillong, Rajinder Vashishtha, Manish Bhavnagar and Sunil Arora of Human Foundation visited OPS Vidya Mandir to interact with Oxy Brigade. Principal Neelam Sharma welcomed the dignitaries. Students explained about the importance of oxygen-generating plants. They pledged to protect and grow more plants. Dr Rattan Singh Shillong exhorted students to voice their concerns regarding damages caused to our environment. He advised them to build a strong bond with plants.