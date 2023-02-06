OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated on the premises. Principal Neelam Sharma hoisted the National Flag. A special assembly was conducted where Opsians pledged to uphold the honour and integrity. The breathtaking cultural performances by students encompassed and showcased India's glorious journey. They took great pride in celebrating the spirit of unity. The Principal urged all to be dutiful and committed to the responsibilities as proud citizens of the country. Director Academics Esha Bansal congratulated everyone on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...