OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated on the premises. Principal Neelam Sharma hoisted the National Flag. A special assembly was conducted where Opsians pledged to uphold the honour and integrity. The breathtaking cultural performances by students encompassed and showcased India's glorious journey. They took great pride in celebrating the spirit of unity. The Principal urged all to be dutiful and committed to the responsibilities as proud citizens of the country. Director Academics Esha Bansal congratulated everyone on the occasion.