OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Students of Class XI gathered in the school auditorium to bid farewell to the outgoing batch of Class XII. A cultural programme organised on the occasion showcased multiple talents of Class XI & XII students. The highlight of the day was the OPS Whiz Pageant. The Student of the Year (Boy) title was won by Krish Sapra and the Student of the Year (Girl) tag was bagged by Anushi. The Master Eve title was grabbed by Aseemjot Singh Sobti and Miss Eve by Angel. Principal Neelam Sharma told students to fulfill their dreams with a positive attitude, belief in themselves and commitment.
