OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Divya Singh, a Class XI student of the school, brought laurels to the institute by winning gold medal in shot put in the U-18 girls’ category in the 11th Haryana Youth Athletics Championship held at Navdeep Stadium, Narwana. She has been selected for National Youth Games to be held in Udupi, Karnataka between March 12 and 14. Director, Academics, Esha Bansal and the school Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated her and wished her success in all her future endeavours.
