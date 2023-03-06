OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Zee News (Haryana, Punjab & Himachal) organised the conclave "Pride of Haryana" at Noor Mahal, Karnal, to honour those who have made a special effort to succeed and accomplish the unimaginable. Esha Bansal, Director Academics, was adjudged the Pride of Haryana for exemplary excellence in academics. School Principal Neelam Sharma, staff and students congratulated her on this glorious accomplishment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj
Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...
Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today
He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertai...
Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case
According to sources in Lokayukta, they have learnt that Vir...
Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh
A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social ...
Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home
In a post on his personal blog, the 80-year-old actor says h...