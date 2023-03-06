OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Zee News (Haryana, Punjab & Himachal) organised the conclave "Pride of Haryana" at Noor Mahal, Karnal, to honour those who have made a special effort to succeed and accomplish the unimaginable. Esha Bansal, Director Academics, was adjudged the Pride of Haryana for exemplary excellence in academics. School Principal Neelam Sharma, staff and students congratulated her on this glorious accomplishment.