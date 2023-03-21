OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

A graduation day ceremony for students of UKG was held in the school auditorium. The chief guest, Esha Bansal, Director, Academics, of the school, and guest of honour Aditi Bhardwaj, Gharaunda SDM, graced the occasion. The students were awarded certificates for having qualified for promotion from the pre-primary level to the primary level. It was a Red Letter Day in the lives of students and their parents. The programme started with the lamp lighting ceremony followed by floral welcome of the guests. After a welcome address by Principal Neelam Sharma, the function continued with show and tell, poem recitation, dances, fancy dress competition, speeches and so on by the toddlers. Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma presented a certificate and trophy to each student. The Principal encouraged students to march forward truthfully in order to achieve their goals.