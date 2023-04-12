OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

'Health is Wealth' was the objective behind the World Health Day celebrations held at the school. Students participated and displayed an array of healthy platters full of fruits and vegetables. An informative assembly was conducted to make the students aware of the importance of good health. To celebrate World Health Day, a rally was also taken out by the students and teachers. A dance and a "nukkad natak" was performed during the rally to spread awareness on good health among residents of Sector 9. Principal Neelam Sharma flagged off the rally and told the students about the importance of good health and a balanced diet to lead a happy life. The Director, Academics, Esha Bansal, appreciated the efforts of the students and the staff.
