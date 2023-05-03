Esha Bansal, Director OPS Group of Schools Ambala and Karnal was felicitated with Global Edu Icon Award of the year 2022-23 at the Global School Leaders' Consortium held in New Delhi. She received this award from the Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu for exemplary excellence in academics. The school Principal Neelam Sharma, staff and students of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala congratulated her on this achievement.
