Ops Vidya Mandir, Ambala

International Labour Day was celebrated at the school. The day commenced with a special assembly that was conducted by the students of Class VI. The students and staff showed their gratitude to the helping staff of the school through, poems, speeches, etc. Several fun games were organised for the helping staff such as lemon race, three-leg race, run and pluck the toffee, dog and bone race. Principal Neelam Sharma in her address said Labour Day reminded us to be kind and respectful towards all those who help us daily. The Director, Esha Bansal, felicitated the winners with prizes.
