OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

A career counselling session was conducted for classes VIII to XII at the school. Experts from Chetanya Career Consultants Pvt Ltd, were invited for the session. They provided specially curated career counselling for the students. They resolved all their queries related to stream and career selection. It was an interactive session. The session was useful for both parents and students. The school is going to establish a career counselling cell and have a regular career counsellor on the school premises who will not only conduct psychometric tests for helping in selecting streams and careers but also conduct individual counselling of a student.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...
72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge
3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...
SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody
Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...