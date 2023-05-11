OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

A career counselling session was conducted for classes VIII to XII at the school. Experts from Chetanya Career Consultants Pvt Ltd, were invited for the session. They provided specially curated career counselling for the students. They resolved all their queries related to stream and career selection. It was an interactive session. The session was useful for both parents and students. The school is going to establish a career counselling cell and have a regular career counsellor on the school premises who will not only conduct psychometric tests for helping in selecting streams and careers but also conduct individual counselling of a student.