OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The Education Excellence Awards 2023 was organised at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium, Karnal. Actor Gulshan Grover was the guest at the event. The Principal of the school, Neelam Sharma, was felicitated with the Education Excellence Awards 2023 for her outstanding individual achievements and distinguished services in the field of education. The Director, Esha Bansal, staff and students congratulated Neelam Sharma for her commendable efforts.