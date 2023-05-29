OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The road can be hazardous with a high risk of accidents. This is why road safety practices for both pedestrians and drivers are crucial. The school conducted a workshop on traffic rules and cyber security. The school invited DSP Joginder Sharma, Mahila Thana in charge Surinder Kaur, Motor Vehicle Inspector Anil Saini, SHO Cyber Crime Satwinder Kaur for enriching the students on traffic rules, driving license, POCSO and cyber security. It was an interactive, informative and efficacious workshop. Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma greeted all invited dignitaries and felicitated them with green planters as a token of gratitude.
