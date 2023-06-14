A student of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala brought laurels to the school by winning a silver medal at the 26TH Ambala District Taekwondo Championship 2023. The championship was held at War Hero's Memorial Stadium, Ambala Cantt. Gurnoor Kaur, a student of Class VI won a silver medal under the 26 kg category. The school Director, Esha Bansal, and the school Principal, Neelam Sharma, congratulated her for her achievement.