OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

A district-level Jan bhagidari event under G-20 was organised at SD College, Ambala Cantt. The DEO, Ambala, Sudhir Kalra, felicitated Saish Tanwar, a Class VI student of the school for his achievements in the field of acting and modelling. The School Director, Esha Bansal, and Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated him for his achievement and wished him success in future endeavours.