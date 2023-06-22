OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Students and staff practiced various yoga asanas at their homes today to mark the International Yoga Day. The school Principal Neelam Sharma greeted and congratulated all students and parents on the occasion. Esha Bansal, School Director talked about the importance of yoga as a combination of exercise, meditation and relaxation technique. She insisted that stretching our body and mind is essential to avoid rigidity and bring about flexible mindset to face all situations in life.
