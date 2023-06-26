OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated and the students and staff practiced various 'asanas' at home due to the ongoing summer vacation. Principal Neelam Sharma apprised everyone about the importance of yoga. She said it is about creating a balance in our life. Director Esha Bansal made the students aware that stretching the body and mind is essential to avoid rigidity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world, tweets President Biden; PM Modi reacts
Biden tweets on PM Modi’s recent visit
12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam
7 injured in the accident
Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides
The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...
S&P Global Ratings retains FY24 India growth projection at 6 per cent
The GDP growth forecast for the current and the next fiscal ...
NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar
Says the accused was arrested on Friday for making efforts f...