OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The school management organised a recreational and rejuvenating trip to Karnal Haveli for its whole staff before the reopening of the school after summer vacation. Teachers had a gala time. They enjoyed music and danced. They interacted with each other thus enhancing their strong camaraderie for working together as a strong team. They relished the various varieties of sumptuous food. School Director Esha Bansal greeted and appreciated the staff members for their excellent performance in all the spheres. Principal Neelam Sharma and the whole staff thanked the management for arranging the trip.
