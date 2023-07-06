OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

‘Subah-e-Banaras’, a cultural singing programme, was organised at Varanasi. Ekansh Agarwal, music teacher at the school, sang Raag Bairagi Bhairav and Dadra on the glory of Lord Shiva, composed in Raag Bhairavi, at the morning stage. Prayagraj artiste Vivek Vishal supported the singer on the accompaniment. The programme was coordinated by Pt Pramod Mishra. Padma Shri Prof Saroj Chudamani Gopal felicitated him with a certificate of appreciation. School Director Esha Bansal and the Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated Ekansh Aggarwal for his glorious achievement.