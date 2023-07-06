OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

‘Subah-e-Banaras’, a cultural singing programme, was organised at Varanasi. Ekansh Agarwal, music teacher at the school, sang Raag Bairagi Bhairav and Dadra on the glory of Lord Shiva, composed in Raag Bhairavi, at the morning stage. Prayagraj artiste Vivek Vishal supported the singer on the accompaniment. The programme was coordinated by Pt Pramod Mishra. Padma Shri Prof Saroj Chudamani Gopal felicitated him with a certificate of appreciation. School Director Esha Bansal and the Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated Ekansh Aggarwal for his glorious achievement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...