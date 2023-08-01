OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Munchkins of the pre-primary wing of the school celebrated ‘Green Day’. The children learnt about the importance of green colour. The campus buzzed with a series of activities like dance, story-telling and craft. Bubbling with enthusiasm in their astonishing green costumes, the little ones created a pleasant, harmonious and refreshing aura. They enjoyed the tearing and pasting activity in their activity book. Little commentators delivered short lines on the green object held in their hands. The classrooms, decorated with shades of green, filled the air with freshness, thrill ecstasy and bliss

#Ambala