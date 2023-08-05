OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The tiny toddlers of Pre -Primary wing celebrated ‘Blue day’ as an ode to the ongoing monsoon season.It was rainy pleasant and cool blue day for the tiny tots. Excitement and enthusiasm was visible everywhere. All tiny tots came dressed up in different shades and hues of blue. Blue is the color of wisdom, strength and trust and has a very positive impact on everyone bringing in harmony and brotherhood. The little Opsians participated in plethora of activities planned for them. There was an art and craft activity and kids thoroughly enjoyed dancing and singing with their teachers. They enjoyed the Monsoon Party with corn and fritters.
