OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Students celebrated Independence Day. The celebration commenced with flag hoisting by school Principal Neelam Sharma. A patriotic cultural programme was organised in which enthusiastic students recited poems, delivered speeches, sang patriotic songs and danced. More than 70 girl students of the school participated in the district-level Independence Day celebrations after grabbing the first position in inter-school Rajasthani dance competition. Esha Bansal, Director, Academics, congratulated everyone on Independence Day. In her address, school Principal Neelam Sharma discussed the importance of freedom in everyone’s life.
