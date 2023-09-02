An Inter-School Fest under the title “Kaleidoscope 2023” was organised by PKR Jain Vatika School, Ambala. Goransh Soni, Rajnandini Ahlawat, and Gurtaj Singh of Class VIII A of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, grabbed the first position in Ad-Mad show. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the winners and their mentor Rinku Sharma for their glorious achievement.

