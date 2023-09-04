OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated at the school. A special thematic assembly was conducted by students of Class VI C. Students gave various enthralling performances, such as dances, poem recitations and speeches. Various activities like thali decoration, rakhi making, class decorations, etc, were conducted with great enthusiasm. The programme concluded with the inspiring words and warm wishes of Principal Neelam Sharma.
