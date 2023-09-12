OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Janmashtami was celebrated by students of the school. Pre-Primary kids came dressed in ethnic wear as Radha and Krishna and presented vibrant performances depicting the birth of Lord Krishna with a message of victory of good over evil. Thematic assembly related to the festival was conducted by the senior wing. Speech, poems, Geeta Saar — a mesmerising dance performance, play and amazing facts presented by students marked the day. Various art and craft activities were also conducted to make the children aware of the festival. Principal Neelam Sharma lauded the efforts of students and Director Esha Bansal extended warm greetings to everyone on the joyous occasion.
