OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

An Inter-School Roller Skating Competition was conducted by the Ambala Roller Skating Academy at Police DAV School. OPS students grabbed 28 medals in various categories. Eleven gold medals, eight silver medals and nine bronze medals were won by the budding skaters of the school. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the students and their mentor Pritam Saini.
