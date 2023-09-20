OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Aarav and Kishita, students from classIII of the school clinched a gold and silver medal, respectively, in the Kudo Martial Arts Championship. School Director Esha Bansal congratulated them for their remarkable achievement. School Principal Neelam Sharma wished them good luck for all their future endeavours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi
Says India ‘Vishwamitra’ in new global order