OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The pre-primary wing of the school organised a special assembly on the theme of healthy food. Tiny tots of UKG Flamingo were introduced to the topic of food and were explained about the ‘Balanced diet’ that one must eat every day. They were told that fruits, vegetables, cereals and nuts are good for health and also the difference between healthy and junk food. Students understood that junk food like chocolates, ice-cream and chips can be harmful if eaten often. The highlight of the assembly was tug-of-war between healthy food and junk food. The assembly culminated with an energetic dance performance followed by the national anthem. Principal Neelam Sharma motivated the students to choose healthy food and eat more fruits and vegetables. Director Esha Bansal appreciated and applauded the efforts of the students.

#Ambala