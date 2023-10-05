OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

School students enjoyed the movie show organised by The Tribune for its subscribers. The venue was Galaxy Mall, where the students enjoyed a motivational and inspirational movie show, besides the sumptuous refreshment. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma greeted the students and thanked the team of The Tribune for organising the movie show.
