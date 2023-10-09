OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Boogie Woogie Dance Competition was organised for the little students of LKG of the pre-primary wing. The audience was mesmerised by the colourful costumes and the graceful moves of the participants on their favourite songs. Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the winners and appreciated their performances. Director Esha Bansal praised the students and encouraged them to participate in such competitions to exhibit their talents.
