OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

School students won medals in the State Gymnastics Championship held at War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantonment. Pavitshab Kaur, a Class XI student, secured the coveted title of All-Rounder Second Best Gymnast in the fiercely competitive under-17 year age group. Pavitshab Kaur’s excellent performance has secured her selection for the School National Games to be held on November 2. In Under-14 Girls’ Team, Aaradhya Kaushik, Class VII A, clinched silver medal in the School State Championship. Guranjan Kaur, a Class VI student, clinched bronze medal. School Director Esha Bansal congratulated the entire team on the stellar performance. Principal Neelam Sharma applauded the winners.
