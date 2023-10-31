OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Junior students organised a special Navratri celebration assembly. The celebration started by offering prayers to Goddess Navdurga and seeking blessings for all. Little girls, dressed as Navdurga, explained about the importance of nine days of Navratri. The shloka chanting by each Durga incarnation was ineffable and marvellous. The mesmerising Bengali dance performance marked the Durga Puja celebration and was highly applauded. The highlight of the celebration was the Aarti of Ma Durga. Principal Neelam Sharma and staff performed the Navdurga Aarti.

#Ambala