OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

School students proved their mettle in the recently concluded CBSE North Zone Skating Championship held at Mohali. Vanshika won silver medal in the 300 m race and bronze medal in the 1,000 m race. She has been selected to participate on the National Skating Championship to be held in Gurugram. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated her.

