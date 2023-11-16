OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The Ambala Gymnastics Association felicitated the sports achievers of Ambala recently. Those honoured included Pavitshab Kaur from the school, who has been selected from Ambala for the Haryana Girls Gymnastic team. She had earlier also excelled in the National Games and brought glory to the district. Home and Health Minister Anil Vij felicitated her with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Association president Rajender Vij congratulated her.
