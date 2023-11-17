OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Halloween was celebrated with a fun-filled special assembly by LKG Tulip. Students dressed up as pumpkins, witches, goblins and other interesting characters.Excited faces were seen everywhere as children posed for photographs. Children entertained everyone with peppy Halloween dances. Children also came dressed as pretty birds and spoke a few lines about each. Donned in creepy attires with eerie painted faces, students took home some amazing memories of the elaborate Halloween celebration. Principal Neelam Sharma lauded the performance of the students and Director Esha Bansal sent warm wishes to everyone on Halloween.
