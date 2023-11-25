OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The second-level of the district-level Bharat Ko Jano Quiz was held at Maharaja Aggarsain School, Ambala City, in which 15 schools from all over Ambala participated. In the first round, a written test was conducted. Seven schools cleared the first round of the second level and were selected for the second round — audio visual of the District Quiz Contest. The school team, comprising of Madhav Khanna, Class VII A and Aaradhya Dixit, Class VI D, clinched the second position. Each one of them was felicitated with a trophy and appreciation certificate. They have been selected to participate at the state-level Bharat Ko Jano Quiz Contest to be held at Ladwa.

