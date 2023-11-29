OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Vanshika, a student of Class IX of the school bagged gold medal in one-lap race at the 37th Haryana State Roller Skating Championship held in Panchkula recently. She also won a silver medal in 1500m road race the prestigious Overall Skating Champion Trophy of Haryana. She will represent Haryana in the National Skating Championship to be held in Gurugram.

#Ambala #Panchkula