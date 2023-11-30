OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Students of the school showcased their exceptional performance in the trials of the Mahakumbh State Championship being held at Ambala. Pavitshab Kaur of Class XI secured the second position in gymnastics. Aaradhya Kaushik of Class VII got the sixth position. Both the gymnasts have been selected to represent the Ambala team in the Haryana Mahakumbh State Championship. Divya from Class XII (Humanities) grabbed gold medal in shot put. Arshil of Class XI clinched gold medal in javelin throw and Mehar won gold medal in long jump. All of them have been selected to represent the Ambala team in the scheduled Haryana Mahakumbh State Championship.
