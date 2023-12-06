OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Vanshika, a student of Class IX, brought laurels to the institution by grabbing a bronze medal in the CBSE National Skating Championship held at Gurugram. Vanshika has constantly showcased her excellence in various skating competitions held at district, state, and national levels. She will be participating in the National Skating Championship to be held in Chennai from December 15 to December 25.
