OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Pari, topper of Class XI (Session 2022- 23) and school teacher Sonali Narang got an opportunity to visit and attend the Rajya Sabha live session in Parliament. They also visited the old Parliament. Ambala Mayor Shakti Rani and Rajya Sabha member Kartikey Sharma organised a tour to Parliament for meritorious students from various schools in Ambala. Children got the opportunity to attend the live Parliament session. It was an enriching and unique experience. School Director Esha Bansal congratulated Pari for her glorious achievement. School Principal Neelam Sharma extended her gratitude to Ambala City Mayor Shakti Rani and MP Kartikey Sharma for their initiative.
