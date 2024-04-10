OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Neenv Malhotra, a student of Class V A of the school, secured the first runner-up position along with a gold medal and appreciation certificate in the Mental Arithmetic and Abacus All India Talent Search Season 5, 2024. Neenv’s remarkable performance showcases the school’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence and fostering young talents. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma extended their heartfelt congratulations to Neenv Malhotra for bringing laurels to the school and wished him continued success in all his future endeavours.

