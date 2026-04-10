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Home / The School Tribune / OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, begins new academic session

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, begins new academic session

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:30 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, marked the beginning of the new academic session with a spiritually enriching ‘Sunderkand Path’ and ‘havan’, fostering a deep sense of devotion, positivity, and cultural values among students and staff. The recitation of ‘Sunderkand’, a significant chapter from the Ramayana, inspired everyone with the ideals of courage, faith, and righteousness. The ‘havan’ that followed was performed to invoke divine blessings for the well-being, prosperity, and success of all students and the entire school community. School Director Esha Bansal highlighted the importance of spiritual practices in nurturing moral values and inner strength among students. Principal Neelam Sharma expressed that such events not only bring positivity but also instil a sense of unity and respect for traditions. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of ‘prasad’.

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