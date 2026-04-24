OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, celebrate Earth Day

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, celebrated Earth Day with a strong commitment to environmental awareness. Principal Neelam Sharma administered the Earth Day pledge to all the students and staff in order to promote awareness and inspire pupils towards environmental responsibility. The programme commenced with a special assembly, wherein students presented speeches, recited poems and also took a pledge. Adding creativity to the celebration, an intra-class collage making competition was conducted.
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