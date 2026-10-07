OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala City, commemorates Gandhi Jayanti

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala City, commemorated Gandhi Jayanti with a special assembly highlighting Mahatma Gandhi's life, ideals and enduring legacy. The programme began with a school prayer, followed by presentations on his teachings of truth, non-violence, simplicity, self-discipline and compassion. Students creatively depicted Gandhi's iconic Three Monkeys through an expressive dance, conveying the message, "See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil". The students also took a pledge to support the Swachh Bharat mission. Academics Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma urged the students to incorporate Gandhian values into their daily lives. The programme concluded with the National Anthem.

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