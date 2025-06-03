OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, clinches Overall District-Level Roller Skating Championship

The school showcased stunning skating skills at the District Inter-Club Roller Skating Trophy-2025 organised by the DRSA at the school. The school clinched the Overall District Level Roller Skating Championship for the sixth time in a row, by grabbing 12 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals. In total 190 students from 25 schools participated in the competition. Not only this, the trophy for maximum participation was also bagged by the school. School Director Esha Bansal extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and their mentor Pritam Singh Saini for their commendable achievement. She emphasised the importance of sports in children’s holistic development. Principal Neelam Sharma applauded the winners and extended her best wishes to all skaters for their future endeavours.

