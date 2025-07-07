DT
Home / The School Tribune / OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, gets Fevi Create Platinum School Award

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, gets Fevi Create Platinum School Award

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
The school has been honoured with the prestigious Fevi Create Platinum School Award by Pidilite, the makers of Fevicol, for its innovative and impactful pieces of art. The recognition stands as a testament to the school’s dedication to harnessing creativity, and imagination. More than 250 schools from all over Haryana participated in the event where OPS Vidya Mandir managed to secure the first position and clinched the trophy. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the students and their mentors for the glorious achievement.

