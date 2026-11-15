OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, organises PTM-cum-Diwali exhibition

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, organised a PTM-cum-Diwali exhibition for classes I and II, providing students with an opportunity to showcase their creativity, knowledge and communication skills. Class I students presented subject-wise exhibits in English, Hindi, Mathematics and Computer Science through colourful models and projects, while Class II students showcased the Ten Avatars of Lord Vishnu. A special highlight of the event was the participation of the young OPS Entrepreneurs, who confidently presented their ideas and products. Parents appreciated the students' efforts and interacted with teachers to discuss their progress. Academic Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma praised the initiative, emphasising the importance of creativity, innovation and experiential learning.
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