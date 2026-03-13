DT
OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, pupils deliver excellent performance in GK Olympiad

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, pupils deliver excellent performance in GK Olympiad

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:47 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Students of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, delivered an outstanding performance in the SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad. They clinched 16 gold medals in the Olympiad. The winners were felicitated by Principal Neelam Sharma in a special assembly. School Director Esha Bansal congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the participants. Neelam Sharma congratulated the winners and appreciated the hard work of the students and teachers. She motivated students to take part in Olympiads and other academic competitions, emphasising that such platforms help in overall development and prepare students for future challenges.

