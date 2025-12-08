OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala UKG students present thematic assembly on Navy Day

Young learners of UKG Swan presented a wonderful and patriotic Thematic Assembly on Navy Day. The assembly began with a warm welcome followed by a short introduction about Navy Day and honouring of the brave Indian Naval Force that safeguards nation's maritime borders. Children dressed beautifully as little sailors and naval officers, creating a delightful and inspiring atmosphere. Their presentation included thought for the day highlighting courage and discipline, a graceful dance performance representing the power of waves and the strength of sailors and theme talk by the budding speakers of UKG. Academic Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated the assembly for showcasing values of bravery, dedication, teamwork and national pride. It was a proud moment for teachers and parents to see such confidence and clarity in the little ones.

