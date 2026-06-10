icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / OPS Vidya Mandir celebrates World Environment Day

OPS Vidya Mandir celebrates World Environment Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:25 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

World Environment Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and awareness by the students of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala. To instil love and responsibility towards nature, the school’s little learners participated in a delightful pot plant-making activity along with their parents. The children creatively decorated pots and planted saplings, learning about the importance of trees and a healthy environment. The activity not only enhanced their creativity but also encouraged them to become young environmental stewards. The active participation and commendable efforts of students and parents made the celebration meaningful and memorable. The initiative was highly appreciated by Academic Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma, who applauded the students for their creativity and encouraged everyone to contribute towards a greener and cleaner planet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts