OPS Vidya Mandir celebrates World Environment Day

World Environment Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and awareness by the students of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala. To instil love and responsibility towards nature, the school’s little learners participated in a delightful pot plant-making activity along with their parents. The children creatively decorated pots and planted saplings, learning about the importance of trees and a healthy environment. The activity not only enhanced their creativity but also encouraged them to become young environmental stewards. The active participation and commendable efforts of students and parents made the celebration meaningful and memorable. The initiative was highly appreciated by Academic Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma, who applauded the students for their creativity and encouraged everyone to contribute towards a greener and cleaner planet.
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